    Nahar Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore, down 14.79% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore in September 2022 down 14.79% from Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.03 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 55.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021.

    Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

    Nahar Capital shares closed at 326.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -9.59% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.705.3110.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.705.3110.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.321.19
    Depreciation0.260.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.550.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.743.198.51
    Other Income4.86-4.715.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.60-1.5213.85
    Interest0.040.070.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.55-1.6013.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.55-1.6013.84
    Tax0.18-9.9629.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.388.36-15.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.388.36-15.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates21.6544.7171.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.0353.0755.94
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7331.6933.40
    Diluted EPS19.7331.6933.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7331.6933.40
    Diluted EPS19.7331.6933.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

