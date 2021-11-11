Nahar Capital Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 81.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2021 up 81.35% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.94 crore in September 2021 up 7330.23% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021 up 62.93% from Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2020.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 33.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 360.05 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 208.26% returns over the last 6 months and 450.11% over the last 12 months.