    Nahar Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 24.04% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2023 down 62.11% from Rs. 41.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 507.89% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.68 in March 2022.

    Nahar Capital shares closed at 280.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.326.214.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.326.214.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.121.271.31
    Depreciation0.250.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.650.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.544.031.93
    Other Income1.826.31-1.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3710.340.51
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.3610.330.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.3610.330.50
    Tax-3.66-0.0324.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0210.36-23.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0210.36-23.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.64-5.4164.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.664.9541.33
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.352.9624.68
    Diluted EPS9.352.9624.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.352.9624.68
    Diluted EPS9.352.9624.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Nahar Capital #Nahar Capital and Financial Services #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm