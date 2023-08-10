English
    Nahar Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 104.07% from Rs. 53.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2023 up 1023.81% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

    Nahar Capital shares closed at 287.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.875.325.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.875.325.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.392.121.32
    Depreciation0.260.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.390.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.822.543.19
    Other Income7.561.82-4.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.384.37-1.52
    Interest0.000.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.384.36-1.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.384.36-1.60
    Tax2.70-3.66-9.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.688.028.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.688.028.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.847.6444.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.1615.6653.07
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.299.3531.69
    Diluted EPS-1.299.3531.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.299.3531.69
    Diluted EPS-1.299.3531.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

