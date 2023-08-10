Nahar Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 104.07% from Rs. 53.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2023 up 1023.81% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 287.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -20.21% over the last 12 months.