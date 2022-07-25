English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nahar Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.07 crore in June 2022 down 8.99% from Rs. 58.32 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022 down 115.42% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2021.

    Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.83 in June 2021.

    Close

    Nahar Capital shares closed at 422.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 72.93% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.314.294.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.314.294.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.311.20
    Depreciation0.260.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.801.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.191.931.92
    Other Income-4.71-1.425.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.520.517.91
    Interest0.070.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.600.507.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.600.507.87
    Tax-9.9624.052.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.36-23.555.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.36-23.555.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates44.7164.8852.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.0741.3358.32
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6924.6834.83
    Diluted EPS31.6924.6834.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.6924.6834.83
    Diluted EPS31.6924.6834.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Nahar Capital #Nahar Capital and Financial Services #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.