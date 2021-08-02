Nahar Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in June 2021 down 25.01% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.32 crore in June 2021 up 6077.78% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2021 down 38.29% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2020.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 34.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 312.00 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 273.88% returns over the last 6 months and 392.11% over the last 12 months.