Nahar Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 43.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in December 2022 down 43.08% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 93.02% from Rs. 70.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 14.03% from Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2021.
Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 42.32 in December 2021.
|Nahar Capital shares closed at 263.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -41.75% over the last 12 months.
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.21
|8.70
|10.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.21
|8.70
|10.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.28
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.42
|0.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.03
|6.74
|8.84
|Other Income
|6.31
|4.86
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.34
|11.60
|12.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.33
|11.55
|12.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.33
|11.55
|12.04
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.18
|23.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.36
|11.38
|-11.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.36
|11.38
|-11.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.41
|21.65
|82.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.95
|33.03
|70.87
|Equity Share Capital
|8.37
|8.37
|8.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|19.73
|42.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.96
|19.73
|42.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.96
|19.73
|42.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.96
|19.73
|42.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
