English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nahar Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 43.08% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in December 2022 down 43.08% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 93.02% from Rs. 70.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 14.03% from Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2021.
    Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 42.32 in December 2021.Nahar Capital shares closed at 263.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -41.75% over the last 12 months.
    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.218.7010.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.218.7010.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.281.17
    Depreciation0.260.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.420.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.036.748.84
    Other Income6.314.863.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3411.6012.07
    Interest0.010.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3311.5512.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3311.5512.04
    Tax-0.030.1823.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.3611.38-11.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.3611.38-11.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.4121.6582.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.9533.0370.87
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.9619.7342.32
    Diluted EPS2.9619.7342.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.9619.7342.32
    Diluted EPS2.9619.7342.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Nahar Capital #Nahar Capital and Financial Services #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm