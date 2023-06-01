Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore, down 19.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore in March 2023 down 19.64% from Rs. 156.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2023 up 686.11% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2023 up 46.87% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.

Nagreeka Export EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

Nagreeka Export shares closed at 42.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.