    Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore, down 19.64% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.50 crore in March 2023 down 19.64% from Rs. 156.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2023 up 686.11% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2023 up 46.87% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022.

    Nagreeka Export EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

    Nagreeka Export shares closed at 42.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 5.38% over the last 12 months.

    Nagreeka Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.5070.05156.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.5070.05156.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6226.6169.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.3514.1352.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.957.25-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.595.836.86
    Depreciation1.801.831.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7211.4823.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.372.923.81
    Other Income0.760.690.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.133.624.31
    Interest2.453.262.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.670.361.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.670.361.51
    Tax-1.58-0.052.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.250.41-1.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.250.41-1.07
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.000.33-0.85
    Diluted EPS5.000.33-0.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.000.33-0.85
    Diluted EPS5.000.33-0.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am