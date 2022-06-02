 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 120.58% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

Nagreeka Export shares closed at 39.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.37% over the last 12 months.

Nagreeka Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.17 115.15 113.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.17 115.15 113.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.49 57.47 34.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.03 38.21 54.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.21 -14.83 -8.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.86 8.08 7.75
Depreciation 1.77 1.84 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.42 18.28 18.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.81 6.09 4.33
Other Income 0.50 -- -0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.31 6.09 4.26
Interest 2.80 3.73 3.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.51 2.37 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.51 2.37 0.67
Tax 2.57 -0.46 -4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.07 2.82 5.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.07 2.82 5.18
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 2.26 4.14
Diluted EPS -0.85 2.26 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 2.26 4.14
Diluted EPS -0.85 2.26 4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
