English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 120.58% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

    Nagreeka Export shares closed at 39.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.37% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Nagreeka Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.17115.15113.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.17115.15113.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.4957.4734.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.0338.2154.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.21-14.83-8.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.868.087.75
    Depreciation1.771.841.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4218.2818.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.816.094.33
    Other Income0.50---0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.316.094.26
    Interest2.803.733.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.512.370.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.512.370.67
    Tax2.57-0.46-4.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.072.825.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.072.825.18
    Equity Share Capital6.266.266.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.852.264.14
    Diluted EPS-0.852.264.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.852.264.14
    Diluted EPS-0.852.264.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nagreeka Export #Nagreeka Exports #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.