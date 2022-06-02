Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 120.58% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.
Nagreeka Export shares closed at 39.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.37% over the last 12 months.
|Nagreeka Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.17
|115.15
|113.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.17
|115.15
|113.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.49
|57.47
|34.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|52.03
|38.21
|54.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|-14.83
|-8.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.86
|8.08
|7.75
|Depreciation
|1.77
|1.84
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.42
|18.28
|18.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|6.09
|4.33
|Other Income
|0.50
|--
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.31
|6.09
|4.26
|Interest
|2.80
|3.73
|3.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.51
|2.37
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|2.37
|0.67
|Tax
|2.57
|-0.46
|-4.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|2.82
|5.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|2.82
|5.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|2.26
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|2.26
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|2.26
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|2.26
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited