Nagreeka Export Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.88% from Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 120.58% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2022 up 0.83% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2021.

Nagreeka Export shares closed at 39.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.73% returns over the last 6 months and 67.37% over the last 12 months.