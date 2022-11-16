Nagreeka Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in September 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.
Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.
|Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 14.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.54% over the last 12 months.
|Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.10
|3.46
|1.52
|Other Operating Income
|1.05
|1.03
|1.27
|Total Income From Operations
|4.15
|4.49
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.62
|2.58
|2.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-0.98
|-1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|2.73
|2.29
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|2.73
|2.29
|Interest
|1.92
|1.96
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.05
|0.77
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|0.85
|0.68
|Tax
|0.24
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.80
|0.67
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.80
|0.67
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|6.31
|6.31
|6.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.53
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.53
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|0.53
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|0.53
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited