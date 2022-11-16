English
    Nagreeka Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in September 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

    Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.

    Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 14.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.21% returns over the last 6 months and 65.54% over the last 12 months.

    Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.103.461.52
    Other Operating Income1.051.031.27
    Total Income From Operations4.154.492.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.622.582.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-0.98-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.100.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.732.29
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.732.29
    Interest1.921.961.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.050.770.67
    Exceptional Items-0.020.080.00
    P/L Before Tax1.030.850.68
    Tax0.240.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.670.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.670.68
    Equity Share Capital6.316.316.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.530.54
    Diluted EPS0.630.530.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.530.54
    Diluted EPS0.630.530.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST