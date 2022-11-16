Nagreeka Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 48.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in September 2022 up 48.65% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 up 17.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 up 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2021.