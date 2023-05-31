Nagreeka Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 39.66% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2023 down 1781.79% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 65.54% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.
Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.55% returns over the last 6 months and 92.31% over the last 12 months.
|Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.84
|2.18
|3.31
|Other Operating Income
|-2.78
|0.96
|3.89
|Total Income From Operations
|10.06
|3.14
|7.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.48
|2.58
|2.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-1.63
|-2.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.84
|0.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.80
|2.06
|6.71
|Other Income
|0.53
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|2.06
|6.78
|Interest
|1.85
|1.93
|3.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.13
|3.31
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|0.48
|0.11
|3.21
|Tax
|38.33
|0.03
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.85
|0.09
|2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.85
|0.09
|2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.31
|6.31
|6.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.00
|0.01
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-30.00
|0.01
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.00
|0.01
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-30.00
|0.01
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited