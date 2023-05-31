Nagreeka Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 39.66% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2023 down 1781.79% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 65.54% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.55% returns over the last 6 months and 92.31% over the last 12 months.