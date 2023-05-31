English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nagreeka Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 39.66% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2023 down 1781.79% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 65.54% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.

    Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.55% returns over the last 6 months and 92.31% over the last 12 months.

    Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.842.183.31
    Other Operating Income-2.780.963.89
    Total Income From Operations10.063.147.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.482.582.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-1.63-2.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.840.090.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.802.066.71
    Other Income0.53--0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.332.066.78
    Interest1.851.933.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.480.133.31
    Exceptional Items0.00-0.02-0.10
    P/L Before Tax0.480.113.21
    Tax38.330.030.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-37.850.092.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-37.850.092.25
    Equity Share Capital6.316.316.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-30.000.011.78
    Diluted EPS-30.000.011.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-30.000.011.78
    Diluted EPS-30.000.011.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Nagreeka Cap #Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm