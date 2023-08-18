Nagreeka Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore, up 201.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore in June 2023 up 201.98% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 up 99.18% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 25.18% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 17.35 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 23.49% over the last 12 months.