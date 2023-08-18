English
    Nagreeka Cap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore, up 201.98% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore in June 2023 up 201.98% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 up 99.18% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 25.18% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

    Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 17.35 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 23.49% over the last 12 months.

    Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.4512.843.46
    Other Operating Income5.10-2.781.03
    Total Income From Operations13.5510.064.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.382.482.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.60-0.14-0.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.115.840.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.421.802.73
    Other Income--0.53--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.422.332.73
    Interest1.641.851.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.780.480.77
    Exceptional Items0.010.000.08
    P/L Before Tax1.790.480.85
    Tax0.4538.330.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.34-37.850.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.34-37.850.67
    Equity Share Capital6.316.316.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.06-30.000.53
    Diluted EPS1.06-30.000.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.06-30.000.53
    Diluted EPS1.06-30.000.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

