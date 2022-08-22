Nagreeka Cap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 73.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in June 2022 up 73.12% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 357.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022 up 104.48% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 13.60 on August 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.93% returns over the last 6 months and 60.00% over the last 12 months.