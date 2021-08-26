Nagreeka Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, down 58.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in June 2021 down 58.1% from Rs. 6.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021 down 18.29% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 7.75 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.17% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.