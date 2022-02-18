Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, up 243.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in December 2021 up 243.32% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 93.98% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021 up 104.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.77 in December 2020.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 12.70 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)