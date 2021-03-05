Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 83.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2020 down 83.54% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2020 up 179.05% from Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 up 113.4% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2019.

Nagreeka Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.57 in December 2019.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 6.65 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.