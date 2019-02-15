Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore, up 329.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore in December 2018 up 329.64% from Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2018 down 719.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2018 down 134.06% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2017.

Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 13.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and -66.75% over the last 12 months.