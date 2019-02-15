Nagreeka Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore, up 329.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.31 crore in December 2018 up 329.64% from Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2018 down 719.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2018 down 134.06% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2017.
Nagreeka Cap shares closed at 13.00 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and -66.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagreeka Capital and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.31
|6.01
|23.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.31
|6.01
|23.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.36
|3.06
|43.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|92.83
|2.25
|-23.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.10
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.54
|3.31
|Other Income
|--
|4.43
|2.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|4.98
|5.95
|Interest
|6.66
|7.00
|4.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.70
|-2.02
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.70
|-2.02
|1.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.70
|-2.02
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.70
|-2.02
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6.31
|6.31
|6.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.90
|-1.60
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.90
|-1.60
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.90
|-1.60
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.90
|-1.60
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited