Nagpur Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 79.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 79.9% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 38.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)