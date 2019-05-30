Nagpur Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 79.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 79.9% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 61.49% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.
Nagpur Power shares closed at 38.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Nagpur Power Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.10
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.59
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.10
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.43
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.60
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.44
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.16
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited