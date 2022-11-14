Nagpur Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in September 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 122.6% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 up 74% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

Nagpur Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 71.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.