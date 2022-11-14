English
    Nagpur Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in September 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 122.6% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 up 74% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2021.

    Nagpur Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

    Nagpur Power shares closed at 71.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.

    Nagpur Power Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2712.259.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2712.259.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.955.794.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-0.79-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.683.612.99
    Depreciation0.730.710.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.562.202.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.690.74-0.32
    Other Income2.06-2.481.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.75-1.741.38
    Interest0.380.340.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.37-2.081.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.37-2.081.10
    Tax0.200.250.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.17-2.330.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.17-2.330.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.17-2.330.97
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.66-1.780.74
    Diluted EPS1.66-1.780.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.66-1.780.74
    Diluted EPS1.66-1.780.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm