Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 48.06% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 267.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Nagpur Power shares closed at 67.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 9.66% over the last 12 months.
|Nagpur Power Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.84
|9.48
|8.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.84
|9.48
|8.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.74
|3.84
|3.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-0.07
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|4.06
|3.33
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.76
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.26
|2.00
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.56
|-1.12
|-2.08
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.89
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-0.23
|-1.29
|Interest
|0.36
|0.39
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-0.62
|-1.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.29
|-0.62
|-1.63
|Tax
|-0.40
|0.07
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.88
|-0.68
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.88
|-0.68
|-1.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.88
|-0.68
|-1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-0.52
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-0.52
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|-0.52
|-1.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|-0.52
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited