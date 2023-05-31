Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 48.06% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 267.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 67.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 9.66% over the last 12 months.