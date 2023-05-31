English
    Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore, up 14.82% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.84 crore in March 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2023 down 48.06% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 267.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Nagpur Power shares closed at 67.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 9.66% over the last 12 months.

    Nagpur Power Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.849.488.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.849.488.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.743.843.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.50-0.070.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.144.063.33
    Depreciation0.760.760.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.262.002.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.56-1.12-2.08
    Other Income0.640.890.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.93-0.23-1.29
    Interest0.360.390.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.29-0.62-1.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.29-0.62-1.63
    Tax-0.400.070.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.88-0.68-1.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.88-0.68-1.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.88-0.68-1.95
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.20-0.52-1.49
    Diluted EPS-2.20-0.52--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.20-0.52-1.49
    Diluted EPS-2.20-0.52--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

