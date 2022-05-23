Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 21.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2022 down 21.63% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 237.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 124.69% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.
Nagpur Power shares closed at 65.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagpur Power Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.57
|9.14
|10.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.57
|9.14
|10.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.42
|3.04
|5.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.30
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.33
|3.53
|2.51
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.70
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.82
|2.06
|1.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-0.49
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.78
|2.85
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|2.36
|1.80
|Interest
|0.33
|0.30
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|2.06
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|2.06
|1.51
|Tax
|0.32
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|1.98
|1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|1.98
|1.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.95
|1.98
|1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|64.27
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|1.51
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.51
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|1.51
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.51
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited