Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 21.63% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2022 down 21.63% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 237.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 124.69% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 65.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.80% over the last 12 months.

Nagpur Power Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.57 9.14 10.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.57 9.14 10.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.42 3.04 5.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 0.30 -0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.33 3.53 2.51
Depreciation 0.70 0.70 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 2.06 1.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.08 -0.49 1.35
Other Income 0.78 2.85 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 2.36 1.80
Interest 0.33 0.30 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.63 2.06 1.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.63 2.06 1.51
Tax 0.32 0.08 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.95 1.98 1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.95 1.98 1.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.95 1.98 1.42
Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 64.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 1.51 1.08
Diluted EPS -- 1.51 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.49 1.51 1.08
Diluted EPS -- 1.51 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
