Nagpur Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 21.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2022 down 21.63% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 down 237.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 124.69% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 65.65 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 112.80% over the last 12 months.