    Nagpur Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagpur Power Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore in June 2023 down 13.83% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 141.87% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 302.91% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

    Nagpur Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

    Nagpur Power shares closed at 70.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.73% over the last 12 months.

    Nagpur Power Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.569.8412.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.569.8412.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.484.745.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.44-0.50-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.143.61
    Depreciation0.720.760.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.254.262.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-3.560.74
    Other Income2.000.64-2.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.37-2.93-1.74
    Interest0.390.360.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.97-3.29-2.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.97-3.29-2.08
    Tax---0.400.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.97-2.88-2.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.97-2.88-2.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.97-2.88-2.33
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-2.20-1.78
    Diluted EPS0.74-2.20-1.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.74-2.20-1.78
    Diluted EPS0.74-2.20-1.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

