Nagpur Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.56 crore in June 2023 down 13.83% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 141.87% from Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 302.91% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Nagpur Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 70.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and 17.73% over the last 12 months.