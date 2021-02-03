Nagpur Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in December 2020 down 11.46% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 124.98% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 278.08% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Nagpur Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2019.

Nagpur Power shares closed at 25.30 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and 12.20% over the last 12 months.