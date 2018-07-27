App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagarjuna Fertilisers Q1 net loss narrows at Rs 1 crore

Revenue of the company was up 4 percent at Rs 900.5 crore against Rs 862.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals has minimise its net loss in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19). The company's Q1 net loss was at Rs 1 crore against loss of Rs 4.7 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 4 percent at Rs 900.5 crore against Rs 862.4 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA rose 25.7 percent at Rs 95 crore and margin was at 10.5 percent.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2018.

At 14:48 hrs Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 13.77, up Rs 1.19, or 9.46 percent.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.