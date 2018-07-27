Nagarjuna Fertilisers Q1 net loss narrows at Rs 1 crore

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals has minimise its net loss in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19). The company's Q1 net loss was at Rs 1 crore against loss of Rs 4.7 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 4 percent at Rs 900.5 crore against Rs 862.4 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA rose 25.7 percent at Rs 95 crore and margin was at 10.5 percent.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2018.

At 14:48 hrs Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals was quoting at Rs 13.77, up Rs 1.19, or 9.46 percent.