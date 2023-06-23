English
    Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore in March 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 778.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 575.61 crore in March 2023 down 295.43% from Rs. 145.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 654.62 crore in March 2023 down 1817.46% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2022.

    Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.25 on June 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 17.14% over the last 12 months.

    Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.311,245.01778.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.311,245.01778.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.29508.74420.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.710.821.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.9748.08-7.39
    Power & Fuel----342.97
    Employees Cost28.0522.8623.42
    Depreciation18.9119.4020.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,085.72503.5557.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-717.33141.55-80.05
    Other Income43.801.8625.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-673.53143.41-54.32
    Interest117.26151.7292.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-790.78-8.30-146.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-790.78-8.30-146.82
    Tax-215.17-6.28-1.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-575.61-2.02-145.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-575.61-2.02-145.57
    Equity Share Capital59.8159.8159.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.62-0.03-2.43
    Diluted EPS-9.62-0.03-2.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.62-0.03-2.43
    Diluted EPS-9.62-0.03-2.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 23, 2023 09:00 am