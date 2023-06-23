Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore in March 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 778.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 575.61 crore in March 2023 down 295.43% from Rs. 145.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 654.62 crore in March 2023 down 1817.46% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2022.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.25 on June 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 17.14% over the last 12 months.
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|835.31
|1,245.01
|778.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|835.31
|1,245.01
|778.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|396.29
|508.74
|420.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.71
|0.82
|1.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.97
|48.08
|-7.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|342.97
|Employees Cost
|28.05
|22.86
|23.42
|Depreciation
|18.91
|19.40
|20.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,085.72
|503.55
|57.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-717.33
|141.55
|-80.05
|Other Income
|43.80
|1.86
|25.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-673.53
|143.41
|-54.32
|Interest
|117.26
|151.72
|92.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-790.78
|-8.30
|-146.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-790.78
|-8.30
|-146.82
|Tax
|-215.17
|-6.28
|-1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-575.61
|-2.02
|-145.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-575.61
|-2.02
|-145.57
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.62
|-0.03
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-9.62
|-0.03
|-2.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.62
|-0.03
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-9.62
|-0.03
|-2.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited