Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore, up 94% Y-o-Y
June 15, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore in March 2022 up 94% from Rs. 401.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.57 crore in March 2022 up 33.53% from Rs. 219.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2022 up 64.14% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2021.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 9.55 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|778.09
|574.76
|401.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|778.09
|574.76
|401.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|420.23
|281.55
|213.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.32
|0.37
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.39
|17.44
|3.89
|Power & Fuel
|342.97
|--
|180.86
|Employees Cost
|23.42
|23.01
|29.74
|Depreciation
|20.18
|20.66
|20.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.40
|306.58
|76.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.05
|-74.86
|-125.32
|Other Income
|25.73
|1.53
|9.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.32
|-73.34
|-115.53
|Interest
|92.50
|95.41
|83.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-146.82
|-168.75
|-199.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-146.82
|-168.75
|-199.50
|Tax
|-1.25
|-18.32
|19.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-145.57
|-150.43
|-219.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-145.57
|-150.43
|-219.00
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-2.52
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-2.52
|-3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-2.52
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-2.52
|-3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
