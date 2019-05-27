Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 510.24 crore, down 50.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 510.24 crore in March 2019 down 50.02% from Rs. 1,020.95 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.15 crore in March 2019 down 1847.51% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2019 down 138.65% from Rs. 89.90 crore in March 2018.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 5.90 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -60.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|510.24
|145.40
|1,020.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|510.24
|145.40
|1,020.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|199.72
|52.79
|404.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.36
|53.76
|45.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|42.04
|-24.36
|46.68
|Power & Fuel
|180.37
|69.48
|281.13
|Employees Cost
|39.56
|38.29
|42.98
|Depreciation
|21.88
|22.45
|22.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.14
|49.40
|117.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.82
|-116.40
|59.67
|Other Income
|17.20
|2.11
|8.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.63
|-114.29
|67.80
|Interest
|74.05
|72.93
|75.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-130.67
|-187.22
|-7.67
|Exceptional Items
|-18.86
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-149.53
|-187.22
|-7.67
|Tax
|-11.38
|-8.09
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-138.15
|-179.13
|-7.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-138.15
|-179.13
|-7.09
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.31
|-3.00
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.31
|-3.00
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.31
|-3.00
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.31
|-3.00
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited