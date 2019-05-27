Nagarjuna Fert Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 510.24 crore, down 50.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.24 crore in March 2019 down 50.02% from Rs. 1,020.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.15 crore in March 2019 down 1847.51% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2019 down 138.65% from Rs. 89.90 crore in March 2018.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 5.90 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -60.00% over the last 12 months.