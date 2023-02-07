Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,245.01 2,070.07 574.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,245.01 2,070.07 574.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 508.74 1,079.24 281.55 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 3.06 0.37 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.08 30.63 17.44 Power & Fuel -- 878.10 -- Employees Cost 22.86 25.91 23.01 Depreciation 19.40 20.57 20.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 503.55 73.00 306.58 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.55 -40.43 -74.86 Other Income 1.86 5.63 1.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.41 -34.80 -73.34 Interest 151.72 154.40 95.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.30 -189.20 -168.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -8.30 -189.20 -168.75 Tax -6.28 -6.51 -18.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.02 -182.69 -150.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.02 -182.69 -150.43 Equity Share Capital 59.81 59.81 59.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.52 Diluted EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.52 Diluted EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited