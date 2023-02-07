English
    Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore in December 2022 up 116.62% from Rs. 574.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 98.65% from Rs. 150.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.81 crore in December 2022 up 409.05% from Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2021.Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.91% over the last 12 months.
    Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,245.012,070.07574.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,245.012,070.07574.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials508.741,079.24281.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.823.060.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.0830.6317.44
    Power & Fuel--878.10--
    Employees Cost22.8625.9123.01
    Depreciation19.4020.5720.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses503.5573.00306.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.55-40.43-74.86
    Other Income1.865.631.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.41-34.80-73.34
    Interest151.72154.4095.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.30-189.20-168.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.30-189.20-168.75
    Tax-6.28-6.51-18.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.02-182.69-150.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.02-182.69-150.43
    Equity Share Capital59.8159.8159.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
    Diluted EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
    Diluted EPS-0.03-3.05-2.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited