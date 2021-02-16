Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 429.67 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.67 crore in December 2020 down 4.52% from Rs. 450.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.06 crore in December 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 111.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020 up 251.88% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2019.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 5.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 41.10% over the last 12 months.