Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 429.67 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 429.67 crore in December 2020 down 4.52% from Rs. 450.02 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.06 crore in December 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 111.99 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020 up 251.88% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2019.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 5.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 41.10% over the last 12 months.
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|429.67
|279.68
|450.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|429.67
|279.68
|450.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|204.11
|122.23
|203.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.71
|2.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.05
|4.95
|-1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.47
|22.10
|26.03
|Depreciation
|20.81
|20.76
|20.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|193.95
|153.91
|237.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.94
|-44.98
|-38.31
|Other Income
|4.25
|7.55
|7.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-37.42
|-31.25
|Interest
|88.81
|88.84
|88.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-93.50
|-126.26
|-119.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-140.82
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-93.50
|-267.08
|-119.58
|Tax
|-7.44
|-42.13
|-7.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.06
|-224.95
|-111.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.06
|-224.95
|-111.99
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-3.76
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-3.76
|-1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.44
|-3.76
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.44
|-3.76
|-1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited