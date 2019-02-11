Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore, down 85.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore in December 2018 down 85.49% from Rs. 1,001.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.13 crore in December 2018 down 1675.75% from Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.84 crore in December 2018 down 201.68% from Rs. 90.32 crore in December 2017.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 6.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.24% over the last 12 months.