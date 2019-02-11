Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore, down 85.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore in December 2018 down 85.49% from Rs. 1,001.89 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.13 crore in December 2018 down 1675.75% from Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.84 crore in December 2018 down 201.68% from Rs. 90.32 crore in December 2017.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 6.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.40
|384.24
|1,001.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.40
|384.24
|1,001.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.79
|44.18
|343.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.76
|104.83
|138.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.36
|139.96
|-7.34
|Power & Fuel
|69.48
|55.69
|247.33
|Employees Cost
|38.29
|38.36
|43.02
|Depreciation
|22.45
|22.35
|22.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.40
|87.95
|150.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-116.40
|-109.10
|63.66
|Other Income
|2.11
|4.59
|4.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.29
|-104.51
|67.77
|Interest
|72.93
|82.87
|81.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-187.22
|-187.38
|-14.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-187.22
|-187.38
|-14.22
|Tax
|-8.09
|-14.97
|-4.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-179.13
|-172.41
|-10.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-179.13
|-172.41
|-10.09
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-2.88
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-2.88
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-2.88
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-2.88
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited