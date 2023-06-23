Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.31 crore in March 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 778.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 575.63 crore in March 2023 down 249.53% from Rs. 164.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 654.63 crore in March 2023 down 1802.44% from Rs. 34.41 crore in March 2022.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.25 on June 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 17.14% over the last 12 months.