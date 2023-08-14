English
    Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,073.63 crore, down 28.08% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,073.63 crore in June 2023 down 28.08% from Rs. 1,492.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 805.45 crore in June 2023 down 465.9% from Rs. 142.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 682.20 crore in June 2023 down 2533.98% from Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2022.

    Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 11.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.

    Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,073.63835.311,492.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,073.63835.311,492.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials594.90396.29864.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.710.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.3122.97-126.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7028.0522.10
    Depreciation12.4818.9120.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,218.601,085.73770.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-695.92-717.34-58.45
    Other Income1.2443.8012.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-694.68-673.54-46.30
    Interest114.89117.26102.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-809.57-790.79-148.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-809.57-790.79-148.87
    Tax-4.12-215.17-6.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-805.45-575.63-142.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-805.45-575.63-142.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-805.45-575.63-142.33
    Equity Share Capital59.8159.8159.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.47-9.62-2.38
    Diluted EPS-13.47-9.62-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.47-9.62-2.38
    Diluted EPS-13.47-9.62-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
