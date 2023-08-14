Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,073.63 crore, down 28.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,073.63 crore in June 2023 down 28.08% from Rs. 1,492.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 805.45 crore in June 2023 down 465.9% from Rs. 142.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 682.20 crore in June 2023 down 2533.98% from Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2022.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 11.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.