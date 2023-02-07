Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore in December 2022 up 116.62% from Rs. 574.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 up 98.8% from Rs. 169.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.80 crore in December 2022 up 329.1% from Rs. 71.06 crore in December 2021.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,245.01
|2,070.07
|574.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,245.01
|2,070.07
|574.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|508.74
|1,079.24
|281.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|3.06
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.08
|30.63
|17.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|878.10
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.86
|25.91
|23.01
|Depreciation
|19.40
|20.57
|20.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|503.56
|73.00
|324.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.54
|-40.44
|-93.25
|Other Income
|1.86
|5.63
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|143.40
|-34.81
|-91.72
|Interest
|151.72
|154.40
|96.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.31
|-189.20
|-187.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.31
|-189.20
|-187.81
|Tax
|-6.28
|-6.51
|-18.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|-182.69
|-169.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|-182.69
|-169.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.03
|-182.69
|-169.49
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-3.05
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-3.05
|-2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-3.05
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-3.05
|-2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited