Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore in December 2022 up 116.62% from Rs. 574.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 up 98.8% from Rs. 169.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.80 crore in December 2022 up 329.1% from Rs. 71.06 crore in December 2021.

Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,245.01 2,070.07 574.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,245.01 2,070.07 574.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 508.74 1,079.24 281.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 3.06 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.08 30.63 17.44
Power & Fuel -- 878.10 --
Employees Cost 22.86 25.91 23.01
Depreciation 19.40 20.57 20.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 503.56 73.00 324.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.54 -40.44 -93.25
Other Income 1.86 5.63 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.40 -34.81 -91.72
Interest 151.72 154.40 96.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.31 -189.20 -187.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.31 -189.20 -187.81
Tax -6.28 -6.51 -18.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 -182.69 -169.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.03 -182.69 -169.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.03 -182.69 -169.49
Equity Share Capital 59.81 59.81 59.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.83
Diluted EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.83
Diluted EPS -0.03 -3.05 -2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited