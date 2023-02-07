Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore, up 116.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,245.01 crore in December 2022 up 116.62% from Rs. 574.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 up 98.8% from Rs. 169.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.80 crore in December 2022 up 329.1% from Rs. 71.06 crore in December 2021.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 10.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.91% over the last 12 months.