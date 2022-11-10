 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagarjuna Ag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 59.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 59.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 97.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.17 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.

Nagarjuna Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.31 0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.31 0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.02 0.02 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 0.35 0.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.17 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.18 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.18 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.18 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.18 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
