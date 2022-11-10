Nagarjuna Ag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 59.96% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 59.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 97.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.17 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.
|Nagarjuna Agritech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.31
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.31
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.35
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.18
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited