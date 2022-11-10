Nagarjuna Ag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 59.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 59.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 97.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.17 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.