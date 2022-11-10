English
    Nagarjuna Ag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 59.96% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 up 59.96% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 97.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.17 on September 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.52% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.

    Nagarjuna Agritech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.570.310.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.570.310.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.020.020.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.060.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.350.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.17-0.25
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.18-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.18-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.18-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.18-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

