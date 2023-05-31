Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 11.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 11.8% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 150.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.83 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months
|Nagarjuna Agritech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.81
|1.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.81
|1.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|--
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.65
|0.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.05
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.05
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.05
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.05
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
