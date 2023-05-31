English
    Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 11.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 11.8% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 150.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.83 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months

    Nagarjuna Agritech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.960.811.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.960.811.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.07--0.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.01-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.650.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.050.09
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.050.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.050.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.050.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.050.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.050.09
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.050.10
    Diluted EPS-0.350.050.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.350.050.10
    Diluted EPS-0.350.050.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am