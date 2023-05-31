Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 11.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 11.8% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 150.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.83 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months