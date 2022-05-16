Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 40.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 40.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 118.73% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.20 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)