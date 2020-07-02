Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 7.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 213.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 4.16 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Nagarjuna Agritech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.16
|0.74
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.16
|0.74
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.06
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.01
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.63
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.05
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am