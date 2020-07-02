Nagarjuna Ag Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 7.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 213.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 143.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 4.16 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)