Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 48.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 48.89% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2023 up 3640.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 378.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Nagarjuna Ag EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.78% over the last 12 months.