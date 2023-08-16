English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 48.89% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 48.89% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2023 up 3640.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 378.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Nagarjuna Ag EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

    Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 39.78% over the last 12 months.

    Nagarjuna Agritech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.960.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.960.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.070.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.06
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.070.820.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.04-0.17
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.04-0.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.70-0.04-0.17
    Exceptional Items6.55----
    P/L Before Tax5.86-0.04-0.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.86-0.04-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.86-0.04-0.17
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-0.35-0.18
    Diluted EPS6.25-0.35-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-0.35-0.18
    Diluted EPS6.25-0.35-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nagarjuna Ag #Nagarjuna Agritech #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!