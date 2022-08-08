 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 8.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 8.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.48 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 12 months.

Nagarjuna Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 1.09 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 1.09 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.04 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.07 0.05
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.75 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.09 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.10 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.35 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 0.10 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.18 0.35 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
