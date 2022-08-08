Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 8.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 8.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.48 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 12 months.