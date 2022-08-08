Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 8.84% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 down 8.84% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 49.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.48 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.32% returns over the last 12 months.
|Nagarjuna Agritech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|1.09
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|1.09
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.19
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.75
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.09
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.37
|9.37
|9.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.35
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.10
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.35
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited