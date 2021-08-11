Nagarjuna Ag Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 356.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 356.66% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 5.35% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 5.61 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)