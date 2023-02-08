Nagarjuna Ag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 52.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.