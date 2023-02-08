 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagarjuna Ag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Agritech are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 52.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Nagarjuna Agritech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.81 0.57 0.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.81 0.57 0.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.03 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.65 0.53 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.01 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.01 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited