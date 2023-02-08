Nagarjuna Ag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2022 down 5.51% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 52.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 6.35 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.02% returns over the last 6 months