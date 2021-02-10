Nagarjuna Ag Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 29.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 29.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 down 1797.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Nagarjuna Ag shares closed at 4.98 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)