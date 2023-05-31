Naga Dhunseri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 336.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.
Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,862.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.
|Naga Dhunseri Group
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|3.94
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|3.94
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.30
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.12
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.11
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|3.40
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|3.40
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|3.29
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|3.29
|-0.47
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.21
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|3.08
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|3.08
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.19
|30.78
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.19
|30.78
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.19
|30.78
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-7.19
|30.78
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited