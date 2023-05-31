English
    Naga Dhunseri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 336.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,862.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.

    Naga Dhunseri Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.023.940.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.023.940.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.300.19
    Depreciation0.140.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.110.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.653.40-0.37
    Other Income0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.653.40-0.36
    Interest0.110.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.763.29-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.763.29-0.47
    Tax-0.040.21-0.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.723.080.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.723.080.30
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.1930.783.04
    Diluted EPS-7.1930.783.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.1930.783.04
    Diluted EPS-7.1930.783.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

