Naga Dhunseri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 336.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,862.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.