Naga Dhunseri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 41.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 131.67% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 78.7% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.61 in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,286.80 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.